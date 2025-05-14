StockNews.com Downgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. UBS Group lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at $969,957.45. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,994 shares of company stock worth $313,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

