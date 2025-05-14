StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
NYSE:KODK opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
