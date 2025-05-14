StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Sell

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE:KODK opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 417,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

