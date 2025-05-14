StockNews.com Downgrades OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) to Sell

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on OUT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE OUT opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 43.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,669 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 653.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 229,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

