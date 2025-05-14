StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Euroseas Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $271.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 661.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

