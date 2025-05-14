StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evans Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE EVBN opened at $39.53 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $220.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09.
Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp
In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp
About Evans Bancorp
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
