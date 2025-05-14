StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE EVBN opened at $39.53 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $220.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

About Evans Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 68,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

