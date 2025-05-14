StockNews.com Upgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Hold

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

