StockNews.com Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to “Sell”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Shares of FWONK opened at $96.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 0.33. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $102.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.59.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Formula One Group by 1,378.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

