StockNews.com Upgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to “Hold”

HE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $744.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 379.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,797.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

