StockNews.com Upgrades Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to Buy

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

