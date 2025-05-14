StockNews.com Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Buy

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after buying an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after buying an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

