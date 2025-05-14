Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 4,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

