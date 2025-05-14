Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,952.30. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Sunrun by 593.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,947 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after buying an additional 4,516,793 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 3,699,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,022,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,500,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

