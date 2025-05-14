TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TaskUs by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

