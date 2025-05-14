Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.63.

TFX stock opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $249.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

