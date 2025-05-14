Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,453 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.19% of Teradata worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $36,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 993,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after buying an additional 599,394 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,029,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teradata by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 408,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Teradata



Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

