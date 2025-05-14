The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 423,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $56,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,497,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,630,000 after buying an additional 159,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,082,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,701,000 after acquiring an additional 86,676 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 944,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after purchasing an additional 197,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,747,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,299.50. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

