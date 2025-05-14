The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $60.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERJ. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Embraer

Embraer Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.67. Embraer has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.