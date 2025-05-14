The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 346.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOVA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $597.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 21,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

