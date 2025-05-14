The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.87.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $127.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $129.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,028 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14,049.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,761,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,945 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,213,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 881,224 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 735,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

