The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,207 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,781 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,590.02. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,154,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.