The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tilray alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tilray by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 312,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 403,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tilray by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 769,569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tilray by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,776,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Tilray by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,618,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Tilray Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.