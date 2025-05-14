The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $991,000 Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 324.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,209 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 527.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.