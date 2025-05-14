The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,170 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,791,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 238,288 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,701,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,113,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 220,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Warren Stone bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $48,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,042.40. This trade represents a 5.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,289.94. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $512,438. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

