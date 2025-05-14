The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 688 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of ZS stock opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $247.28.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $244.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.66.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
