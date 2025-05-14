The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.36% of RealReal worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RealReal alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RealReal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $3,263,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in RealReal by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $161,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 330,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,807.30. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $706,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

View Our Latest Report on REAL

RealReal Stock Performance

RealReal stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.61. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.98 million. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.