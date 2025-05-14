The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COCO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Vita Coco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,565,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 185,692 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 193,420 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,944 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,097,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. This represents a 34.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,347. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,853,420 shares of company stock worth $132,127,204. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

