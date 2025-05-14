Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.44. 9,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 260,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.
Tian Ruixiang Company Profile
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.
