Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Toast were worth $53,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 225,215 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Toast by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,684,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,991 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,520. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

