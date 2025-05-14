Toast (NYSE:TOST) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Critical Comparison

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Get Toast alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toast and WISeKey International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $5.22 billion 4.19 -$246.00 million $0.23 191.09 WISeKey International $11.88 million 3.64 -$15.36 million N/A N/A

Profitability

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

This table compares Toast and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast 0.40% 1.54% 0.93% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Toast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Toast has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Toast and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 13 11 0 2.46 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Toast currently has a consensus price target of $40.91, indicating a potential downside of 6.91%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.53%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Summary

Toast beats WISeKey International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.