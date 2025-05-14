Top Airline Stocks To Research – May 12th

Get alerts:

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, Zscaler, and Expedia Group are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate air transportation services for passengers and cargo. They represent fractional ownership in airlines and fluctuate in value based on factors such as fuel prices, travel demand, regulatory changes, and global economic conditions. Investors in airline stocks seek exposure to the airline industry’s growth potential but must also manage its inherent volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,834,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,145. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.56. 44,903,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,106,750. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,166,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.89. 1,013,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,285. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $242.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -955.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE stock traded up $10.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.85. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Featured Stories