Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 price objective (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

Apple Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

