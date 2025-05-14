Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 150.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Torrid were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Torrid alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Torrid by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 437,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 222,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Torrid by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $600.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.34 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Torrid

About Torrid

(Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.