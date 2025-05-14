Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Trinseo Price Performance
NYSE:TSE opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $784.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trinseo will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.
