Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Trinseo Price Performance

NYSE:TSE opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $784.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trinseo will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Trinseo by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,479,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,476 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $4,820,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 330,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 80,943 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

