TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $37.01. Approximately 9,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

