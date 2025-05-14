TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $37.01. Approximately 9,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Trading Up 3.2%
The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- What is a support level?
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.