Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $76,271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,652,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,021 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,173 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,236,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after acquiring an additional 969,408 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

