Truist Financial Raises The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $405.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $385.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $339.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.33.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $301.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.94. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

