UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $226.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.52.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.