UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.69.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.64, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. UDR has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,023,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of UDR by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after buying an additional 1,191,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,155,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,542,000 after buying an additional 1,619,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

