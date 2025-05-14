uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.82.

QURE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,711.60. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 over the last ninety days. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $701.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

