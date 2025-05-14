Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upstart from $108.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $53.68 on Monday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $948,793.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,006,599 shares in the company, valued at $79,541,452.98. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,395 shares of company stock worth $2,638,828. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.