Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Valhi Trading Down 4.8%
NYSE:VHI opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $466.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Valhi had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $538.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
