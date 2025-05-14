Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Valhi Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE:VHI opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $466.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Valhi had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $538.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 6,670.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

