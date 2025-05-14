Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,783 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96,163.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139,118 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,331.6% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,072,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,365 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,735,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,032,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 11.9%

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.