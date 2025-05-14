Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $611.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.08.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.