Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.53. Venture Global shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,892,385 shares trading hands.

Get Venture Global alerts:

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08).

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on Venture Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert B. Pender acquired 269,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 719,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,605.15. The trade was a 59.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Sabel purchased 234,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,369.05. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 803,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,260. Corporate insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,547,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,798,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at $18,551,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $14,285,000.

Venture Global Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.