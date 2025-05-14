Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.53. Venture Global shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,892,385 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08).
Venture Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Robert B. Pender acquired 269,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 719,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,605.15. The trade was a 59.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Sabel purchased 234,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,369.05. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 803,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,260. Corporate insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,547,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,798,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at $18,551,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter worth $14,285,000.
Venture Global Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36.
About Venture Global
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Venture Global
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.