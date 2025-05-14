Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $295.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Get Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $301.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.55 and a 200-day moving average of $287.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $245.01 and a 12 month high of $312.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.36, for a total transaction of $348,229.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,832.96. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.