Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,849 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.43% of Viasat worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 850.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

