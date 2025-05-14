Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,432 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Viking worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Viking by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Price Performance

Viking stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Melius Research set a $51.00 price target on Viking in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Viking in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

