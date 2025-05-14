Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,663 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,611 shares of company stock worth $663,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.