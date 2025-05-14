Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Trading 3.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 549,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 981,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Vivos Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vivos

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.