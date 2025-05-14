Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,035 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AudioEye were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 37.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AudioEye

In other AudioEye news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $204,687.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,338.98. This trade represents a 13.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 million, a PE ratio of -52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioEye presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

